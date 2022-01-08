On Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, the City of Cohasset approved new firefighters including a new fire chief.
The Cohasset City Council commended Davin Tinquist, 15-year Cohasset Fire Chief, for his years of service.
“Davin has been chief for 15 years. We appreciate your commitment to service,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said.
Those hired included Cohasset Fire Chief David Myers, First Assistant Andrew MacDonell and Second Assistant Joseph Rabbers.
Also, during their Dec. 28 meeting, the council approved to adjust the park and recreation position from temporary seasonal to permanent part time.
“I have had a lot of calls about the skating rink,” Councilor Tim Carlson said. “We will have ice, just bear with us. It is just going to take some time.”
Cohasset Zoning Officer Peter Gansen was hired to replace current Zoning Officer Greg Tuttle.
“Welcome to the team,” Mayor Hagy said.
The council approved the following Management Compensation pay increases: Finance Director 5.83 percent and 10.1 percent salary increase for Public works/Public utilities, with an additional paid time off vacation week.
“These are not annual raises,” Mayor Hagy said. “I think one was three or five years, and the other was five years.”
The council approved claims in the amount of $116,652.72 and the Dec. 14, 2021 city council minutes.
