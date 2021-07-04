The Minnesota State Horticultural Society couldn't bear to cancel the long-running Potted Plant Show at the Minnesota State Fair after the pandemic hit in 2020. This annual tradition brings together some of the most amazing growers and homegrown plants in the state, and the display attracts thousands of viewers. So, we took the competition online. A flood of photo submissions knocked our gardening clogs off and a new tradition was born—our second annual online photo contest kicks off July 5, 2021.
Amateur gardeners of all ages, backgrounds, skill levels who are growing in MN, WI, IA, ND and SD are encouraged to join the competition. Enter in just three easy steps:
Visit northerngardener.org/great-gardening-contest to register starting July 5
Select a category: public, home or container garden
Snap 1-3 photos of your garden and plants and post on Instagram or Facebook with hashtags #GreatGardeningContest2021 and #mnhort in the caption
All entries must be posted and tagged by August 6, 2021. Submissions will be judged on aesthetic appeal, plant health and production, sustainability practices and resourcefulness, habitat for beneficial wildlife, and connections to family, neighborhood or community.
Winners in each category will be featured in Northern Gardener magazine, our award-winning publication read by more than 12,000 gardeners, and at this year's Minnesota State Fair.
Founded in 1866 as an association of fruit growers, the Minnesota State Horticultural Society took on the challenge of growing apples and other edibles in our harsh northern climate. 155 years later, MSHS still serves cold-climate gardeners, offering resources to thousands of members, garden clubs, plant societies and anyone who wants to grow. The publisher of Northern Gardener magazine, MSHS also offers educational classes and events and two signature community outreach programs: Minnesota Green and Garden-in-a-Box.
MSHS thanks the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society for their guidance in developing this photo contest.
