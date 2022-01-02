Wilcox collaborates with local artists to showcase variety of kitchen creations
A lifelong love of cooking and warm memories of meals shared with family and friends inspired the creation of a new cookbook written by Grand Rapids’ Noah Wilcox.
“It’s in the giving” was published by Wilcox through Flatflesa Press.
Wilcox’s love of cooking developed during his high school and college years when he worked at a number of high-end restaurants. He always enjoyed developing his own recipes, so he used to pick the brains of the restaurant owners and executive chefs, sometimes suggesting different menu items or ingredients.
Although he worked in restaurants, he preferred cooking at home to dining out. Over the years, he tinkered around with different recipes and began perfecting them. His recipes are inspired by everything from his grandmother’s cooking on the shores of Deer Lake, to more more-exotic dishes from the Far East.
Over the years, sometimes people would ask him for his recipes and he was happy to share them. He loved being able to gather friends, tell stories, and share a meal together.
“I love to unwind in the kitchen at the end of the day,” Wilcox said. “Cooking invokes very strong emotional memories and it’s been amazing to see how much joy it has brought people.”
It was at the onset of the COVID pandemic shutdowns when Wilcox decided to sit down and put his collection of recipes on paper. A friend and local artist, Deb Page, had previously expressed interest in illustrating a cookbook. Wilcox enlisted her help and gave her full creative control of the book’s artwork.
He also had the help of photographer John Connelly to capture the book’s photos.
Wilcox added some photos he had taken during a trip to Flatflesa, Norway, which is the namesake of his book’s publishing company. He also connected with other editors and writers to help bring his recipes to life and tell their stories.
Wilcox also said that certain ingredients can be substituted based on allergies or personal preference.
“Sometimes when you don’t have the exact ingredient, you can stumble upon something else that works just as well,” Wilcox said.
When asked about his favorite recipe, Wilcox said it was the meatball recipe that started him on his culinary journey. He said it took years of trial and error to develop a recipe he was satisfied with.
However, there is one dish that still remains a secret. He and his wife Julie’s famous pickle recipe will not be published. At least not yet.
