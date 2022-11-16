CWD

MN DNR PHOTOS

Grand Rapids assistant area wildlife manager, Austin Fischer, removes lymph nodes from a successful hunter’s 10-pointer on the opening day of the 2022 deer hunting season.

Cheri M. Zeppelin, NE Regional Information Officer with the Minnesota Department of Nature (DNR), shared a recap of chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing from this year’s deer hunting rifle season opening weekend. 

According to the Minnesota DNR, CWD is a neurologic disease that develops slowly and is always fatal. There are no vaccines or treatments for the disease at this time. The first confirmed case of CWD infection was found in the Grand Rapids deer permit area (DPA) 679 on March 15 after a resident reported that an adult wild white-tailed deer had died in their yard in mid-February. 


