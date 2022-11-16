Cheri M. Zeppelin, NE Regional Information Officer with the Minnesota Department of Nature (DNR), shared a recap of chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing from this year’s deer hunting rifle season opening weekend.
According to the Minnesota DNR, CWD is a neurologic disease that develops slowly and is always fatal. There are no vaccines or treatments for the disease at this time. The first confirmed case of CWD infection was found in the Grand Rapids deer permit area (DPA) 679 on March 15 after a resident reported that an adult wild white-tailed deer had died in their yard in mid-February.
CWD testing was required for opening weekend and hunters are encouraged to continue bringing in their samples throughout the season.
According to Zeppelin, the Grand Rapids office will be shipping 806 lymph node samples to the lab for testing. Samples came in from six stations in the Deer Permit Area 679 located throughout Grand Rapids, Deer River, Nashwauk, Hill City, Swan River and Talmoon. The over 800 samples includes ones processed through the self-sample stations, but not samples that may be sent in through mail-in sample kits which are sent directly to the lab. Zeppelin shared that 5,000 test kits were sent to hunters across the state.
“We appear to have very high compliance numbers,” said Zeppelin. “Sampling was mandatory for hunters who harvested a deer on Saturday or Sunday, only. Staff were working sampling stations through Monday for hunters traveling home.”
Hunters are given a unique sample number that allows them to check their results online. If a sample is positive, DNR staff calls the hunter directly to notify them. Due to the large number of samples, there will be about a two-week turnaround. Testing will continue in DPA 679 for another two years. If no other cases of CWD are found, testing will stop.
“Hopefully, we don’t find any additional positives outside of the city limits of Grand Rapids where it was discovered,” said Zeppelin.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.