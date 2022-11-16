The State Patrol reported more than 300 crashes on Minnesota highways in just five hours on Monday morning, as an early-season light snow made for difficult driving and walking conditions.

While it was a headache for many drivers and pedestrians, the snow also was a welcome sight for Minnesotans eager to get out skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling and pursuing other winter pursuits.


