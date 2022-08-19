More than 200,000 pandemic ‘hero pay’ applications in Minnesota face denial MPR News Staff Aug 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save State officials say nearly 18 percent of applications for pandemic “hero” bonuses in Minnesota are facing denial.That adds up to more than 214,000 of the nearly 1.2 million applications submitted by last month's deadline.In an update Tuesday, the state Department of Labor and Industry said nearly half of the tentative denials — 95,282 — were because officials were unable to verify applicants’ IDs.Another 47,145 applications were duplicates.Other denials were because some applicants made more money in income or from unemployment benefits than allowed under the program, or couldn't prove that their work qualified.Those who were denied should be notified by email on Tuesday. And people have until the end of the month to appeal the denials.The state set aside $500 million in frontline worker pay available to people in more than a dozen job fields — from health care workers to custodians.The bonus checks will be equal in size once the pool of recipients is ultimately determined.Nearly twice as many people applied for bonuses as Minnesota officials expected would qualify. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Denial Official Department Of Labor Work Welfare Industry Bonus Check Minnesota Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now April C. Reasor 1975-2022 Coleraine man killed in one-vehicle accident near Talmoon Ronald J. Aimonetti 1935-2022 Primary results: State and county Dasovich is candidate for Itasca County Sheriff Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.