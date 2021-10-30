A vocal harmony duo, Moors & McCumber have been described by Gary Louris of The Jayhawks as the perfect musical partners who “fill in each other’s blanks” making for “really, really great music… sophisticated yet simple, deceptively crafted, beautifully played and written with inspiration.”
This duo is James Moors, of Wisconsin, and Kort McCumber, of Colorado. Both led prolific careers as solo artists prior to meeting at the Rocky Mountain Music Festival in 2005. From there, Moors explained, the two became friends, started sharing songs together and eventually the stage. They found people eventually preferred to hear them together than apart.
“In 2009 we made a recording together and in 2010 started playing together full-time,” said Moors in an interview with the Herald-Review.
Their music has been described as a mix of classic folk rock and present day Americana. Their songs are inspired by life experiences both shared and from family and friends. As multi-instrumentalists, they embrace spontaneity to bring their stories and songs to life.
Moors & McCumber are preparing to release their seventh full-length studio album, ‘Survival,’ which features ten new songs with several guest musicians.
As Moors explained, “Survival is about relationships and how the pandemic kept us all isolated. It’s about working through life with it’s ups and downs, ins and outs. And, in the end, going forward.”
Appearing at the Reif Center on Thursday, Nov. 4, the duo is excited to return to Grand Rapids, said Moors. It is not the first time they have played the local venue. Pre-pandemic, Moors & McCumber opened for the Bodeans.
Moors described the Reif as an “amazingly beautiful, world-class” venue. They are hoping their show will allow the local audience to “take a break from reality,” and leave with lighter, more open hearts and perhaps new thoughts on life,” explained Moors who assures the show will be “well worth their time.”
Moors & McCumber will perform at the Reif Center’s Wilcox Theater on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. This show is sponsored by Grand Rapids State Bank. Tickets are $19 and can be purchased online at www.reifcenter.org/event/moors-mccumber. For more information, call the Reif Center at 218-327-5780.
