The final "Blood Moon" of the year will glow over North America before sunrise on Tuesday, but it won't be the only astronomy event taking place in the early morning sky.
Tuesday morning’s moon is part of an astronomical phenomenon unlike any other until 2025, says the AccuWeather Global Weather Center.
The sun, Earth and moon will align to create a total lunar eclipse before daybreak on Nov. 8 that will be visible over all of North America. This will be the second lunar eclipse visible from the continent this year, the first one taking place on May 25-26. In addition to being visible across North America, the upcoming eclipse will also be seen from Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and eastern Asia.
According to AccuWeather, the last time two total lunar eclipses were visible from North America in the same year was in 2015, and the celestial double feature will not happen again over the continent until 2029.
As the moon enters Earth's shadow early Tuesday morning it will gradually disappear and lead up to the total phase of the eclipse. This is when the planet blocks any direct sunlight from reaching the moon. The moon will be in Earth's dark inner shadow for nearly an hour and a half, but the moon will not disappear from the sky. Instead, it will turn red or orange in color.
The shift in color is what inspired the viral "Blood Moon" nickname, but the moniker can be a tad misleading.
Sometimes, the eclipsed moon does appear dark red, hence the name of a Blood Moon, but other times it looks rusty orange. The exact color that people see during a total lunar eclipse does not have to do with the moon, but rather the Earth's atmosphere.
Onlookers do not need any special equipment like a telescope to see November's top astronomy event, but seeing the celestial spectacle could require losing a bit of sleep.
Since a total lunar eclipse is a long-duration event, a completely clear sky isn't a necessity to see the eclipsed moon.
Even if the sky is partly cloudy, onlookers only need the clouds to break for a moment or two to catch a glimpse of the moon during the 85-minute window when the moon appears orange or red.
People who miss this month's celestial alignment will have to wait until March 13-14, 2025, for the next chance to view a total lunar eclipse.
The 2025 total lunar eclipse will also be visible across all of North America, as well as Hawaii, South America, far western Europe and western Africa.
