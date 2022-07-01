Monthly in 2022, Itasca County 4-H spotlights current 4-H members and adult volunteers. 4-H focuses on hands-on learning and encouraging youth to identify and pursue their sparks/passions. 4-H is also supported by adult volunteers that are encouraged to use their sparks while working with young people.
June Youth Member spotlight: Michaela G.
Michaela has been a 4-H member for 8 years.
What is your favorite 4-H project or activity? “Poultry is my favorite project; I really enjoy working with and showing my chickens.”
What is one skill you have been able to practice or improve in 4-H? “Taking care of animals and learning more about how to take care of my chickens.”
What would you consider is your current spark? “My passion is poultry and I’m hoping for grand on my trio this year!”
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights of being in 4-H? “Going to the State Fair with my chickens and meeting a whole bunch of new friends. The whole experience was quite amazing.”
June Adult Volunteer Spotlight: Neil Radaich
Neil has been a part of 4-H for 18 years.
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights as a volunteer? “I enjoy watching the kids grow each year through their projects and various groups. I also enjoy meeting all the people involved in 4-H.”
What would you consider is your spark? “The General Livestock projects hold special interest to me as that’s what I had been involved in as a 4-H member. From raising my animals to showing at the County and State Fairs to competing in General Livestock Knowledge bowls. These memories all bring a smile to my face.”
Why do you volunteer? “I volunteer because I want the young people to be able to experience the same things, I had the opportunity to experience. Many people volunteered their time throughout my 4-H career, and I am proud to repay the favor. I feel all of these experiences made me a better person.”
4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for youth in grades Kindergarten - 1 year past high school. Youth choose a project that’s interesting to them and explore it with peers and caring adults. 4-H clubs are groups of youth who want to learn together and meet in every part of Minnesota. If you are interested in joining Itasca County 4-H or becoming an adult volunteer, contact the Itasca County 4-H office at (218) 327-7486, visit https://local.extension.umn.edu/local/itasca/4-h or find us on Facebook University of Minnesota Extension-Itasca County 4-H.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.