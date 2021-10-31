Big Boy steam locomotive

A model of the legendary Big Boy steam locomotive will be among several displays presented by the Western Mesabi Model Railway Club. The free public showing begins Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Event Center in Pokegama Plaza. 

For Duane and Ginny Frahm, Ken Godwin and Niels Henriksen, model railroading is a very serious business. 

We all remember the days when a model train, in some form or another, was part of our lives. The sound of the engine, the functionality of the cars and the endless arrangements of track and landscaping that drew us to the hobby, model railroading. 

To the members of the Western Mesabi Model Railway Club, it’s way more than that. It’s childhood memories, it’s the connection between siblings and friends. These people, almost by accident, came together around a simple model railroad display, which captured the attention of local historian Lilah Crowe. In an ensuing conversation, Crowe convinced the friends to start the Model Railroad Club in her never-ending efforts to build a railroad club that is a bit unique based around the area’s mining history. 

Capitalizing on the individuality of each member, they put together various railroad layouts but each marking the talents of each club member. It’s an interesting arrangement. Unlike most clubs, each member gets to showcase their own thoughts and talent as evidenced by its displays. 

This exquisite model railroad display is scheduled for public showing at the Event Center in Pokegama Plaza, directly behind McDonald’s. Admission is free and several displays will be available for viewing. 

The showings will be held Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.  - 4 p.m.; and Monday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

