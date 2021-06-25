MnDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, June 30, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the results of the community survey and final design plans based on that feedback. Community members can attend the meeting in person at Bigfork City Hall or join virtually from home.

The 2023 project includes resurfacing Highway 38 through Bigfork from Rajala Mill Road to just south of County Road 14. The project includes curb, gutter and sidewalk work as well.

For more information and a link to the virtual meeting, please visit: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy38-bigfork/index.html. For those unable to attend June 30, a recording of the meeting will be posted to the webpage to be viewed whenever convenient.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments