Beginning this week, MnDOT maintenance crews will be clearing trees and brush at select locations along Highway 2 from Highway 200 to Gunn Road near Grand Rapids. Trees being cleared are on state right of way, not private property.

Trees are being cleared at culvert locations along Hwy 2 and are in preparation of the reclaim and overlay project coming this summer. The tree clearing is not as extensive as originally planned due to MnDOT not securing a contract for the clearing.  

For more information on the project, visit http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy2-reclaim/index.html.

For more information on the project, visit http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy2-reclaim/index.html.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

