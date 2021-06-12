MnDOT invites the public to take a survey about the future of the Highway 169 corridor between Taconite and Pengilly. The survey, developed by the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) in partnership with MnDOT District 1 and local partners, is now available at www.ardcplanning.org/hwy169; paper surveys are available upon request. The survey period will close on Friday, July 9.

This survey is part of a public engagement project to help MnDOT staff and elected officials understand desires for the future of the Highway 169 corridor between Taconite and Pengilly. In addition to administering the survey, ARDC staff will be engaging with corridor stakeholders during the month of June to collect information about needs they wish the transportation corridor to accommodate.

To take the survey, visit www.ardcplanning.org/hwy169. For questions about the survey or to request a paper survey, contact Russell Habermann, ARDC Senior Planner, at rhabermann@ardc.org or 218-529-7552.

