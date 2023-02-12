Minnesota North College (MN North) has launched a new initiative to transform the ways it teaches, trains and supports students to better serve their needs and provide greater access for Minnesotans on the economy’s sidelines.

Blandin Foundation awarded a $3 million, three-year grant to support AspireNORTH, MN North’s ambitious plan to build rural capacity in Northeast Minnesota through regional impact and coordination. Key to AspireNORTH is its holistic approach to get students and workers alike the training they need to fill the region’s jobs.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments