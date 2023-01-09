In high school or college biology class you learned about how one animal's life cycle interacts with the life cycle of other animals at a critical point to help both animals simultaneously. For some of you that brings back fond memories of school, but did you know that this happens at an organizational level as well? The Miss. Headwaters Board (MHB) at their November meeting discussed how their executive director could work with counties to learn how the programs of MHB can work with the One Watershed One Plan (1W1P) program. MHB executive director Tim Terrill said that 1W1P is a statewide program that is geographically changing how local counties deal with water quality and habitat issues, and suggested that the MHB hold a meeting with partners to discuss how we can provide resources to the existing program. He said by having partners in a room they could discuss the 1W1P and learn what it is; what it’s goals are; and what geography MHB can help in with their programs. Instead of one organism helping another, it's one organization helping another organization to accomplish mutual goals. The board saw the value in this discussion and by consensus approved of the meeting. This is an example of how diverse and complicated government systems can congregate and work together for the public good.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.