The Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) was created in 1980 to protect the first 400 miles of the Mississippi river through regulatory and voluntary incentive programs. At the March board meeting, the board approved initiatives to protect the Mississippi River through voluntary programs by voting unanimously to support initiatives like: implementing stormwater pollution prevention practices in Bemidji and Baxter, natural resource protection through easements and acquisitions, aquatic invasive species (zebra mussel) social media campaign, and recreational signage for paddling enthusiast to utilize during their trips down the river. To learn more about the MHB, visit the website at www.mississippiheadwaters.org or call (218) 824-1189 for more information.
Mississippi Headwaters Board approves plan to protect Mississippi River
Trending Now
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.