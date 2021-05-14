The Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) was created in 1980 to protect the first 400 miles of the Mississippi river through regulatory and voluntary incentive programs.  At the March board meeting, the board approved initiatives to protect the Mississippi River through voluntary programs by voting unanimously to support initiatives like:  implementing stormwater pollution prevention practices in Bemidji and Baxter, natural resource protection through easements and acquisitions, aquatic invasive species (zebra mussel) social media campaign, and recreational signage for paddling enthusiast to utilize during their trips down the river.  To learn more about the MHB, visit the website at www.mississippiheadwaters.org or call (218) 824-1189 for more information.

