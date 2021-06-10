The Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) was created in 1980 to help protect the Mississippi River. At the April board meeting, the board reviewed the MHB biennial conference agenda and a powerpoint which will be held at the end of October 2021. The Biennial conference invites over 200 elected officials and agency staff from the area to learn what the conservation community completed under the purview of the MHB to protect the Mississippi River. They also made preparations to support a Mississippi River event like the one being held June 19th from noon to 5 pm in Aitkin named Paddle Your Glass Off. For more information contact the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce at (218) 927-2316 or go to www.aitkin.com to register for the event. To learn more about the MHB, please visit the website at www.mississippiheadwaters.org or call (218) 824-1189 for more information.
