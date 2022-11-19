Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold was joined in Duluth today by energy leaders from northeast Minnesota and across the state to showcase new investments in Minnesota energy programs and projects that are setting the path to transform Minnesota’s energy future.

“The future of Minnesota’s energy is happening now, from our programs to help Minnesotans reduce your energy costs this winter to projects that will provide Minnesotans over the long term with reliable, safe, affordable, and clean energy,” said Commissioner Arnold. “Every Minnesotan has a voice in this energy future, and we value your input and partnership in energy decisions.”


