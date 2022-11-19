Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold was joined in Duluth today by energy leaders from northeast Minnesota and across the state to showcase new investments in Minnesota energy programs and projects that are setting the path to transform Minnesota’s energy future.
“The future of Minnesota’s energy is happening now, from our programs to help Minnesotans reduce your energy costs this winter to projects that will provide Minnesotans over the long term with reliable, safe, affordable, and clean energy,” said Commissioner Arnold. “Every Minnesotan has a voice in this energy future, and we value your input and partnership in energy decisions.”
Among the new investments in energy programs and projects:
Helping Minnesotans reduce energy costs this winter:
Minnesota has received $129 million in federal funds from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which will help about 125,000 income-eligible homeowners and renters in Minnesota to pay for current or past-due heating bills, avoid shutoffs or get reconnected to power, repair or replace broken heating systems, or provide emergency fuel deliveries.
Minnesota’s Weatherization Assistance Program will receive more than $76 million in federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to provide home energy improvements to more than 4,500 income-eligible Minnesota households.
Homeowners and renters can apply now, with one application, for both energy assistance and weatherization. For more info and to apply: gov/home.
Through the Conservation Improvement Program, Minnesotans can work through your utility company for incentives to improve energy efficiencies for homes or businesses.
Strengthening Minnesota’s electric grid with plans for new transmission lines:
Transmission lines are the highways for Minnesota’s electric grid to deliver power to our homes and businesses and are critical to expand clean energy resources in Minnesota.
$10 billion in new transmission lines are planned for the Midwest under a coordinated effort approved earlier this year by the Mid-Continent Independent System Operator (MISO). MISO’s transmission plan report outlines these projects to strengthen our region’s electric grid.
One transmission line proposed in Minnesota is the Northland Reliability Project by Minnesota Power and Great River Energy, which would run about 150 miles from the Iron Range to Benton and Sherburne counties.
The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has responsibility under Minnesota law to determine the need for and routing of large transmission lines in Minnesota. The regulatory process ensures the public is represented, has input and consumers are protected. The Minnesota Department of Commerce represents the public in issues being considered by the PUC. More info is available at: gov/puc.
Bringing the largest infusion of federal investments in history for clean energy to Minnesota:
Two federal acts offer historic opportunities for Minnesota to invest and benefit from clean energy:
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) offers a wide range of energy-related investments. More info is available at: Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law / Minnesota.gov (mn.gov)
The Inflation Reduction Act will deliver affordable, clean energy for Minnesota. More info available at: pdf (whitehouse.gov)
Shifting Minnesota to “homegrown energy” such as solar and wind:
Preparing for the effects of climate change will strengthen Minnesota’s economy.
Shifting Minnesota to homegrown energy, with resources such as solar and wind, can reduce Minnesota’s reliance on fossil fuels and reduce the cost volatility that accompanies fossil fuel, which is priced based on international markets. In doing so, Minnesota can make progress towards the goals laid out in the state’s Climate Action Framework. The Framework lays out a positive vision with action steps to help Minnesota address and prepare for climate change.
“Ensuring the regional reliability and resiliency of our electric grid through initiatives such as the Northland Reliability Project is a critical part of Minnesota Power’s EnergyForward plan,” said Josh Skelton, Minnesota Power chief operating officer. “We are keenly aware that a more distributed and diverse energy mix must be coupled with a grid that is flexible and dynamic, capable of moving energy from where it’s generated to where it’s needed to power the homes, schools, businesses and industries of our region. Tomorrow’s cleaner, more renewable energy generation will need to be more geographically diverse and less centralized, requiring new transmission investments that can connect these critical components.”
Priti Patel, Great River Energy Vice President and Chief Transmission Officer, said, “The resources we use to create electricity are changing, and the grid that delivers it needs to change, too. Transmission is the critical link for delivering electricity from where it is created to where it is needed. The Northland Reliability Project supports not only regional reliability but specifically bolsters local reliability and resiliency for northern and central Minnesota.”
“As a union, it is our job to prepare members for future jobs in energy and to ensure that these jobs are just as good, and as available, as conventional energy jobs,” said Dan Olson, International Representative and Business Manager for LIUNA Local 1091 (Laborers’ International Union of North America). “Solar and wind investments mean jobs and opportunities for skilled tradespeople from Laborers to Ironworkers to Electricians and for local communities.”
"Transmission line investments are investment in critical energy infrastructure that has been virtually unchanged for far too long," said Sarah Cron, CEO for Mille Lacs Electric Cooperative. "With the Northland Reliability Project, we have two companies, one for-profit and the other not-for-profit, joining forces to invest in a stable future of reliable power and energy independence."
Get involved with energy decisions: There are many ways for Minnesotans to add their voices to energy decisions. One opportunity is public comments during the environmental review process. More info: https://mn.gov/commerce/industries/energy/eera/.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.