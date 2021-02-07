With chronic pain a constant presence for many people, non-narcotic self-management is a welcome option for addressing its impact, which can be overwhelming. In partnership with Juniper and Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, the College of St. Scholastica is offering online and telephone Living Well with Chronic Pain classes in March.
Living Well with Chronic Pain is designed for people who have a diagnosis of chronic pain, offering strategies for dealing with symptoms. Topics include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep, appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, appropriate use of medications, communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals, nutrition, pacing activity and rest, and how to evaluate new treatments. Juniper classes help people overcome the challenges of self-isolating and take charge of their health.
Free Online Classes: Live virtual classroom experience. Class meets for 2.5 a week for 6 weeks. Participants receive a resource book. Every week the group learns, brainstorms, and completes activities together.
Mar 15 – Apr 19; Mondays; 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM
Mar 16 – Apr 20; Tuesdays; 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM
Mar 17 – Apr 21; Wednesdays; 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM
Mar 17 – Apr 21; Wednesdays; 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM
March 18 – Apr 22; Thursdays; 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM
Free Telephone Classes: Self-study format with weekly 1-hour group phone calls for 6 weeks. Participants receive a toolkit of materials including a resource book, tip sheets, and relaxation CD. In the weekly group phone calls participants learn and receive support for personal goals.
Mar 18 – Apr 22; Thursdays; 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
Mar 19 – Apr 23; Fridays; 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
It is easy to register:
Step 1: Go to yourjuniper.org to see course offerings or call 855-215-2174 to speak with a Juniper specialist.
Step 2: Register online or over the phone for your desired course. Participants will receive an email with a link to join the class.
About Juniper
Juniper is a statewide network rooted in individual communities. Area Agencies on Aging—six regional and one tribal entity—act as hubs for community organizations, healthcare organizations and class leaders. The network offers evidence-based health promotion classes to improve health and wellness across Minnesota. Juniper is a program of Innovations of Aging, a nonprofit subsidiary of Metropolitan Area Agency on Aging. Learn more at yourjuniper.org.
