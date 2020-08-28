On Wednesday, the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, ID, reported 96 active wildfires that have burned more than 1.8 million acres in 13 western states. The significant rise in wildfire activity out west has stretched available resources, prompting wildland firefighters nationwide, including dozens of Minnesotans, to join the suppression efforts.
Minnesota’s wildland firefighters are stepping up to help neighbors in need. More than 70 personnel from state and federal agencies in Minnesota are now supporting suppression efforts in six states, including California.
“As wildfire activity outside of Minnesota escalates, our wildland firefighters are trained and qualified to support response efforts wherever the need is greatest. Right now, the need out west is extreme,” said Leanne Langeberg, public information officer stationed at the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center located in Grand Rapids.
Back home, the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center recognizes Minnesota is not entirely clear of a fall wildfire season. Fire conditions are monitored daily, and despite the recent storm activity and precipitation, dry conditions linger in several areas throughout the state. State and federal wildland fire agencies are prepared to adjust their support of national efforts to ensure Minnesota’s firefighters are ready to respond if fire conditions increase.
