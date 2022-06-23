A survey of 3,023 road trippers by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com has revealed the extent to which soaring gas prices and rising inflation will affect families’ vacation plans this summer. However, Megan Christianson with Visit Grand Rapids is confident that this is going to be a good summer for both visitors and local businesses.
Minnesotans surveyed say their usual summer road trips will effectively be cut by almost half (by 48%). Usually each average roadtrip is 568 miles, however, this summer the average is expected to be 297 miles (271 miles less). And it is not only roadtrippers who are altering their summer vacation plans. Car rentals have had one of the largest price hikes, at around 40% more expensive than the average over the previous decade. Coupled with price increases in line with summer travel demand, those vacationing over summer are likely looking to dedicate fewer finances towards fuel and travel.
“Right now we are seeing diverse feedback for road trip vacationers,” said Megan Christianson, executive director of Visit Grand Rapids.
“Those that have planned their summer road trip for a while (3+ months) are still planning on traveling from as far as Chicago, Illinois and further away. Last minute road trippers are continuing to look for last minute deals; however this type of traveler has always looked for last minute deals to entice them to travel.”
When it comes to concerns about summer, 75% said they’re more worried about high inflation costs and prices than they are about COVID. Combined with overall increased costs of living, many vacationers are looking to save money wherever they can. In fact, nearly 3 in 4 respondents said they’re more likely to opt in for free activities (like board games at their hotel), rather than paid-for activities, over their vacation time this year. And nearly half said they’re more likely to eat at casual fast-food stops or street vendors when they go on summer vacation this year, as compared to sit-down restaurants and bars.
“Summer is the peak family leisure season for us here in the greater Grand Rapids area,” Christianson stated. “Families are feeling the impact of higher prices affiliated with inflation. When costs of everyday essentials go up, that will impact their disposable income purchases like vacations.”
Given the exponentially high price of car rentals at the moment, 1 in 3 vacationers also said they’re more likely now to visit a destination that doesn’t require driving, which could in turn be a boost for beach destinations.
“Families are seeking off the beaten path locations where there is a lot of outdoor recreation, and a mix of other things to do and see. Going to the lake in the summer is still a very desirable vacation destination,” Christianson noted. “Visit Grand Rapids is seeing strong numbers through lodging tax, and visits to the website: www.visitgrandrapids.com. I am confident that this year we will be up over last year in visitor profiles and lodging tax.”
Additionally, nearly 3 in 4 regular road trippers admit they are more likely to skip their summer road trip this year, due to the high price of gas and inflation costs.
‘However, the COVID-19 pandemic also made families cherish their time together and make memories in new places. This is good for business in Grand Rapids, Minnesota,” Christianson commented.
Visit Grand Rapids now has a webpage with last minute openings at area bed and breakfasts, resorts, and vacation rentals.
“This is a great section for last minute vacation planners,” said Christianson. “This helps our lodging partners fill openings, and get a wider audience exposure. Most times there are discounts given to fill these last minute vacancies.”
To view last minute vacancies, visit https://visitgrandrapids.com/last-minute-openings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.