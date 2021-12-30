Minnesota tax code changes were signed into law on July 1, 2021. Among the changes were those relating to Unemployment Insurance (UI) compensation, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness, and other retroactive conformity provisions affecting tax years 2017 through 2020.
Revenue is committed to providing updates on progress being made on updating our forms, developing and testing our system, communicating to impacted taxpayers who need to amend their returns, and providing information on when refunds start going out to impacted taxpayers. Previous status updates were provided on August 13, August 30, October 5, October 26, November 15, and December 6.
As of December 28, 2021, we have processed nearly 524,000 impacted returns out of a total of more than 540,000. Of those processed returns, over 20,300 had PPP loan forgiveness adjustments.
Systematic processing began at the end of October with the goal of processing 50,000 returns each week.
Systematic processing of more than 417,000 returns is complete.
Manual processing began the week of September 13. These returns contain more complicated tax circumstances and require additional time and work by Revenue employees to complete.
We have manually processed more than 108,000 returns and have about 18,000 remaining. We still anticipate manual processing to be completed in early 2022.
We will continue to provide status updates as they are available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.