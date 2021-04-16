The Minnesota State Fair is proud to introduce the Beginning Exhibitor Livestock Learning Experience (BELLE) Grant, a program that will award grants and provide mentors to 15 youth livestock exhibitors who are first-time participants in the Minnesota State Fair.
The BELLE Grant is being funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.
The State Fair showcases our state’s finest agriculture and recognizes the importance of cultivating youth experiences in the livestock industry.
The BELLE Grant program will help finance participation while introducing new livestock exhibitors to the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
The BELLE Grant will gift $500 each to 11 large-animal exhibitors entering beef cattle, dairy cattle, horses, sheep, swine, goats and llamas, and $250 each to four small-animal competitors exhibiting rabbits and poultry.
These funds will help offset costs of participating in the fair, including travel, lodging and purchasing show supplies. Applicants must be Minnesota residents between the ages of 10 and 18. The State Fair is also seeking peer-to-peer mentors to help guide grant recipients throughout the year.
Applications for the BELLE Grant and peer-to-peer mentorship program are open now through April 30. Information about these programs and how to apply can be found at mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition/.
The Minnesota State Fair Foundation’s nonprofit mission is to preserve and improve State Fair buildings, the fairgrounds and educational programs.
Foundation funds benefit the fair in the areas of agricultural education, arts and culture, education, fairgrounds environment, and history and heritage.
Visit msffoundation.org for more information.
The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting more than 2 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information. The 2021 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 26 - Labor Day, Sept.
