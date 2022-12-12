The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will add irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder to the list of qualifying medical conditions for participation in Minnesota’s medical cannabis program.  Under state law, the new qualifying conditions will take effect Aug. 1, 2023.

“We are adding the new qualifying conditions to allow patients more therapy options for conditions that can be debilitating,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm.


