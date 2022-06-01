Minnesota Power crews expect to restore power to all customers who can be restored by Thursday evening after making significant progress on repairing damage caused by Monday’s severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. Some homes suffered electrical equipment damage that will require repairs by the homeowner before power can be safely restored.
At the height of the storms Monday evening, about 17,000 customers were without power. By Wednesday at 3 p.m., fewer than 200 customers remained without power, many of them single outages that must be repaired one at a time.
Some customers still without power, and who have damage to the electric service meter or mast attached to their home, will need to contact an electrical contractor for repairs before Minnesota Power can restore power to the residence.
Line crews are working 16-hour days, with other support staff working 20-hour days, until power to all customers is restored. The major focus for this evening and Thursday is to restore the many small and single outages in and near Crosby, Eagle Bend, Pine River, Deer River, Gull Lake, Nisswa, Coleraine, Hinckley and Sandstone.
The storms damaged transmission lines, substations and distribution lines in these hard-hit areas, in addition to downing many trees that crews have had to remove before they could perform repairs.
We understand the inconvenience of an extended power outage and appreciate customers’ patience and understanding. Please know we are doing everything we can to restore power as safely and quickly as possible, and thank you for understanding the challenges posed by the extensive damage from Monday’s storms.
The safety of our crews and customers is of top priority during this outage response. Stay clear of downed power lines, poles and wires. If you see a downed line please report the problem online at https://www.mnpower.com/OutageCenter/ReportAnOutage on our mobile app or by calling (800) 307- 6937. Keep pets and children away from those areas. Do not attempt to touch or lift any wire with poles or sticks. Do not get out of your vehicle on or near wires. All power lines should be considered energized and dangerous.
For the latest outage information, customers are encouraged to visit the Minnesota Power Outage Center at http://www.mnpower.com/OutageCenter, and download the Minnesota Power mobile app for smartphones and tablets at https://www.mnpower.com/MobileApp.
Customers also can follow Minnesota Power on Facebook and Twitter to get outage updates.
Minnesota Power provides electric service within a 26,000-square-mile area in northeastern Minnesota, supporting comfort, security and quality of life for 145,000 customers, 15 municipalities and some of the largest industrial customers in the United States. More information can be found at www.mnpower.com.
