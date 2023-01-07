Minnesota opens 2023-24 Legislative Session

As the 2023-2024 Minnesota Legislative Session kicked-off this week, area lawmakers were sworn in and announced their goals for the coming months.
Minnesota’s 2023 Legislative Session officially began Jan. 3 as lawmakers took the oath of office during a ceremony at the State Capitol in St. Paul.
“I am looking forward to another year representing you, your family, our communities, and the Northland in the state legislature,” Representative Spencer Igo (R-Wabana Township) said. “There is a lot on our plate this year as we need to negotiate a new two-year state budget and make decisions on what to do with the state’s historic $17.5 billion budget surplus. Lawmakers should pass a reasonable budget that fits the priorities of Minnesotans and makes long term generational impacts like tax cuts and returning the surplus to taxpayers to help mitigate the effects of inflation. Additionally, I will continue my work to promote responsible mining on the Iron Range that supports our communities and mine the critical minerals needed to build our future economy.”
Most of Rep. Igo’s work during the first months of session will take place in House committees. For the 2023-2024 legislative biennium, Igo will serve on the Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee, the Economic Development Finance and Policy Committee, and the Sustainable Infrastructure Policy Committee.
Igo can be reached by phone at 651-296-4936, via email at rep.spencer.igo@house.mn.gov, or via U.S. Mail at 233 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155.
Rep. Igo also invites residents to subscribe to his email newsletter, where he will periodically share thoughts and information on happenings at the State Capitol. To sign up, visit Rep. Igo’s member page at www.house.mn and click on the “Email Updates” section.
It was the senator from Grand Rapids, Justin Eichorn’s third time being sworn into office with the Minnesota State Senate this week.
“I am excited to begin a new year in the Senate Representing the wonderful folks of Senate District 6,” said Eichorn of his third term. “I am grateful for the trust that has been placed in me and, as I always have, I will work my hardest every day to earn it.”
“I am always looking to work across the aisle to get things done, but accountability will be especially important this session. Democrats control the House, Senate, and Governor’s Office – we must ensure they are putting the best interests of all Minnesotans first, not just their base. I am eager to get to work.”
Sen. Eichorn can be reached at his capitol office at 2235 Minnesota Senate Building, 95 University Ave, St. Paul; by email at sen.justin.eichorn@senate.mn; or by phone at 651-296-7079.
Sen. Eichorn will serve as an Assistant Leader for the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus. He is the Republican Lead on the Environment, Climate, and Legacy Committee, and will serve as a member of the committees on Finance and Rules. He represents Senate District 6, which includes communities in Cass, Crow Wing, and Itasca Counties.
Other area legislators, like freshman Minnesota State Sen. Rob Farnsworth was giving committee assignments this week. Farnsworth, a Republican, was elected in Nov. 8 general election to newly-shaped Senate District 7 which encompasses much of the Iron Range.
A Hibbing educator, Farnsworth will serve on the Education Finance Committee and the Higher Education Committee, according to a Minnesota Senate news release.
“Preparing our children for the future, whether they are in grade school, high school, college, or technical school, is a top priority of mine,” Farnsworth said in the news release. “We have enormous talent in this state, we need to support their academic education and give them the job skills and training to succeed.”
The Education Finance Committee oversees all budgetary needs and decisions for Minnesotans in Pre-K through 12 th grade education. From student funding to special needs programming, the committee gives Farnsworth the opportunity to use his experience as a public school teacher of more than 20 years to get kids back on track,according to the news release.
Similarly, the Higher Education Committee provides oversight and funding for the state’s colleges and universities.
State Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington performed his third oath of office in the Minnesota House of Representatives Tuesday as the 93rd Legislature was installed at the Capitol in St. Paul.
Bliss was re-elected to the House in November to serve the newly configured District 2B seat. The new district represents a significant geographic shift to the west from the area Bliss served during his first two terms. The updated configuration butts up against Deer River to the east, and includes Walker and Callaway to the south. The oddly shaped district’s northern border encompasses Bagley and Blackduck but excludes Bemidji in between.
“The House’s swearing-in ceremony always is a humbling experience, and you can’t help but feel a deep sense of gratitude for the people whose support makes this possible,” Bliss said. “I look forward to continuing to do my best to bring our district’s perspectives to the House, especially as we make decisions related to the state’s surplus of $17.6 billion and growing.
“We need to be vigilant with these dollars and convert as much of the surplus as possible to permanent tax relief. It is highly concerning to see how giddy Democrats appear to be to spend this massive overcollection of taxpayer money on government programs. It starts with the governor, who is pushing one-time rebate checks which look more like taxpayer buy-offs instead of focusing on permanent tax relief Minnesotans deserve.”
Bliss recently gained an appointment to continue serving as the lead Republican on the House Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee for 2022-23. He has served veterans committees throughout his tenure and held the vice chair post in 2017-18. In addition, Bliss also will serve on House committees related to elections and children/families.
Bliss can be reached at his legislative office by calling (651) 296-5516 or by emailing rep.matt.bliss@house.mn.gov.
Voters in November elected DFL majorities in the House and Senate. With Governor Tim Walz having been re-elected, Minnesota has the first DFL state government trifecta in 10 years, and only the second in 40 years.
“Minnesotans made it clear in November that they were tired of the gridlock, division, and unfinished work,” said Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic. “They elected a DFL trifecta because they want a Legislature that will work for them and help all Minnesotans thrive. That’s exactly what we will do in the upcoming Session.”
According to a preliminary economic forecast released in December, Minnesota has a projected budget surplus of $17.6 billion. The forecast does not take inflationary costs into account, and more than $12 billion is projected to be one-time funds and not ongoing. Lawmakers will use an updated economic forecast – due in February – to write a new two-year state budget.
“We know that Minnesotans care about their families, neighbors, and communities, and they want a state that works better for everyone,” said House Majority Leader Jamie Long. “The policy priorities we are announcing today reflect the values Minnesotans share. To keep our economy growing and provide economic opportunity for all, this Legislature will put workers and families first.”
The new Legislature is required by the state Constitution to adjourn by May 22.
