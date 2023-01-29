Minnesota North College’s Spring Thaw Magazine seeks submissions of work from local poets, writers, and artists

Minnesota North College’s annual literary and arts magazine, Spring Thaw seeks submissions of stories, poems, creative nonfiction, photography, and photographed art from both established and aspiring writers and artists for the 2023 edition of the magazine. Printed annually since the 1970s, this year’s edition will award a $100 prize for one accepted entry in prose, poetry, and art as selected by the editorial board.
Drew Olson, faculty advisor and managing editor at Spring Thaw said the 2022 edition, published both in print and online at www.springthawmagazine.com, featured both new and established writers not just from region, but also from various states across the upper Midwest and great plains region.
The $100 prize award, new to the publication for 2023, is possible by a donation and sponsorship from the Minnesota North College–Itasca Campus Foundation. Olson hopes it will help to further expand the publication’s interest and reach in the greater northern region of the state. Submissions of work from writers and artists will be accepted until February 15 th , 2023. Information for sending submissions in for consideration can be found at www.springthawmagazine.com.
Published annually, Spring Thaw is a literary and arts magazine produced by students and faculty of Minnesota North College, and its six campuses throughout greater northeastern Minnesota.
