This spring, the Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing will deploy more than 300 Airmen and its F-16 aircraft overseas to conduct U.S. Air Forces Central Command (AFCENT) missions in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area. While deployed, the 148th will deliver dominant coalition air power with the USAFCENT partners to secure and stabilize the CENTCOM area.
“The 148th Fighter Wing has been tasked to support the ongoing mission in the U.S. Central Command,” said 148th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Chris Blomquist.
“Winning today’s fight means executing the daily missions across the theater to meet the USCENTCOM commander’s priorities. Each of our Airmen is important to this mission,” added Blomquist.
This deployment is a regularly scheduled Air Expeditionary Force deployment for the 148th Fighter Wing. This task is not the result of current events in Ukraine.
In 2021, the 148th Fighter Wing performed diverse state and federal missions including providing security support to the 59th Presidential Inauguration, providing COVID-19 pandemic support across the state, assisting civil authorities during civil unrest in the Twin Cities, and wildfire suppression support in Northern Minnesota.
Currently, the 148th Fighter Wing has more than 100 Airmen deployed supporting USCENTCOM and U.S. Africa Command missions. In addition to overseas missions, 148th Airmen are supporting Operation Allies Welcome. This mission ensures Afghan personnel have the support they need as they transition to their new life in the U.S.
