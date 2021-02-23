During March, The Food Shelf at Second Harvest will participate in the statewide Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign by collecting donations of money and food. This collection will support local efforts to help feed people in need and reduce hunger in the local community. When congregations, businesses, schools or service clubs participate in the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, by donating to the Food Shelf at Second Harvest, their donation stays local but counts towards a statewide effort to help stock the shelves of every food shelf in the state. The share of the overall Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign that Second Harvest will receive will be even greater the more they can raise locally.
On a daily basis, there are individuals and families struggling to make ends meet. Having to choose between paying a utility, medical or automotive repair bill or putting food on the table is a reality for people in North Central Minnesota. Many will turn to the Food Shelf at Second Harvest to fill the gap during hard times. Second Harvest needs help from the community to keep the shelves stocked to ensure there is enough food for struggling children, seniors and families.
The Food Shelf at Second Harvest serves approximately 1,900 individuals every month including over 650 children and over 150 seniors.
Each gift impacts people like Kim and Brandon, a young couple that says, “with utilities and grocery prices going up, we usually only have around $75 for over two weeks to get groceries with. We try our best, but it’s not enough unless we get help at the food shelf, too.”
Hunger does not know seasons. Hunger happens all year long. Every dollar received today will help the Food Shelf at Second Harvest reach its goal of providing food for thousands of meals for young struggling couples like Kim and Brandon.
The Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign gives people an opportunity to make a difference in the local community by acting before March 31, 2021.
To learn more about the Food Shelf at Second Harvest visit https://secondharvestncfb.com/ or call 218.999.4135.
About Second Harvest North Central Food Bank
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank’s mission is to engage the community to end hunger. Second Harvest North Central Food Bank provides food for the hungry in their region. Through their network of local member agencies and their direct service programs, thousands of people receive a hot meal or groceries to help them get by. For more information on Second Harvest, their member services, their programs or how to help view their website at www.secondharvestncfb.com or contact them at 218-326-4420.
