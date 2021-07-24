Minnesota is consistently ranked as one of the best states in the country for fishing.
Thousands of lakes, rivers and streams make Minnesota an angler’s paradise. Various water body types provide different habitat for different fish species.
North central Minnesota has an abundance of lakes formed in the sand and gravel dropped by glaciers as they retreated during the last ice-age. Fairly productive in terms of aquatic life (mesotrophic), these lakes have more walleye and northern pike. Smaller and warmer lakes in this region provide great opportunities to fish for largemouth bass and sunfish.
Canadian Shield (Laurentian Plateau) lakes of northeast Minnesota were carved into bedrock by glaciers. These lakes are lower in nutrients (oligotrophic) due to the predominantly forested land that surrounds them. Some of the deeper lakes support lake trout, while shallower and warmer lakes have smallmouth bass and walleye.
“Where exactly can I try catching our state fish or a prehistoric “king of fish” or the ever-popular sunnies?,” you ask? We’ve got options galore, and tips to get you started.
STATE PARKS
Fishing is free in most Minnesota state parks (*). A Minnesota resident may fish in a state park without a fishing license when:
Fishing from shore or wading in water within the state park; or
Fishing through the ice, from a boat or a float on a designated lake that is completely encompassed within a Minnesota state park;
And the body of water does not require a trout stamp.
(*) Applies to state parks only, not state recreation areas.
Bear Head Lake State Park
The multiple lakes make this forest park a canoeing and fishing paradise, with abundant walleye, bass, crappie and trout.
Beaver Creek Valley State Park
Nestled in the blufflands of southeastern Minnesota, this park is known for its clear streams, home to brown and native brook trout.
Glendalough State Park
Crystal clear Annie Battle Lake is a non-motorized “heritage fishery” with fishing regulations that sustain a steady supply of large sunfish, crappie, and the occasional walleye and largemouth bass.
Zippel Bay State Park
Catch walleye, sauger, bass, perch and muskie in Lake of the Woods. In the winter, the lake is dotted with fish houses making virtual towns on the ice.
STATE WATER TRAILS
Big Fork River
The low-lying river valley is pastoral in places and wild in others, with excellent fishing for walleye, northern pike and muskie.
Blue Earth River
The gorge area of lower Blue Earth includes the principal river fishery for smallmouth bass. Many lakes along the river are valuable as waterfowl-production areas. Find walleye, northern pike and channel catfish.
Cedar River
Bring your tackle along on a paddling trip down this wooded water trail, and enjoy catching smallmouth bass, northern pike or bullheads.
Red River of the North
With a diverse fish population this water trail is perfect to cast a line — find northern pike, channel catfish, smallmouth bass, sauger, lake sturgeon and walleye. Red River fishing guide (PDF).
Root River
Many species of fish live in this river, including smallmouth bass, channel catfish, rock bass, sunfish and crappie. Look for brown trout in the spring-fed streams.
Snake River
One of the few rivers in Minnesota with lake sturgeon. Try for walleye, northern pike, smallmouth bass and catfish.
THE CATCH OF THE DAY
It’s no secret that fish are packed with healthy nutrients. The right fish can be a real treat to eat, too. Below, some tasty options to add to your fishing menu. (Links are for how-to-fish guides for each species.)
Most sought-after is the walleye, the Minnesota state fish. From the same family, perch is similar in taste to walleye and can be easier to catch. Trout is an anglers’ favorite, as it doesn’t require filleting and it’s fun to pursue. The northern pike made the list for its pickling qualities — bones disintegrate when pickled!
Refer to the MDH Statewide Safe-Eating Guidelines to find out what’s safe at https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/fish.
Get inspiration from award-winning chef Yia Vang, who’s been cooking outdoors with The Culinary Campfire at https://www.exploreminnesota.com/culinarycampfire
LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES
Get started at mndnr.gov/GoFishing
Get the scoop on outdoor skills with online webinars, Wednesdays at noon, hosted by the Minnesota DNR. Register and watch previous sessions.
Aquatic and fishing education
How to Catch Fish (TakeMeFishing.org)
ETHICS AND STEWARDSHIP
Fishing is more than catching. It’s important for anglers to be good stewards of Minnesota’s natural resources. Do your part to support healthy lakes and rivers, prevent the spread of unwanted aquatic invasive species, practice catch-and-release fishing, use non-lead tackle, and support habitat conservation.
CLEAN IN; CLEAN OUT:
• Clean aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species from watercraft.
• Drain lake or river water from all equipment and keep drain plugs out during transport.
• Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash, not in the water.
For more information, visit mndnr/ais
