In Minnesota there are an estimated 18,000 livestock feedlots registered under the state’s feedlot rule. They range in size from small farms to large-scale commercial livestock operations. Agriculture including livestock comprises a major portion of the state’s economy. Many organizations and programs work with livestock producers to ensure that Minnesota continues to have a healthy livestock industry and a healthy natural environment.
Feedlot producers in Minnesota are required to register their feedlot once every four years with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). The current registration cycle is ending on Dec. 31, 2021. This means that a large number of producers in MN will need to update their facility registration in the next few months.
The MPCA has transitioned to an online registration system that is simple and fast. The agency has developed a “how to” video to assist producers in navigating the portal, which is located at the following website: https://youtu.be/7Pzq4Cd_XXs
Producers who are unable to complete their registration on their own are asked to contact a MPCA staff member for help. Staff are listed below.
Molly Costin (molly.costin@state.mn.us) 218-846-8114
Mark Gernes (mark.p.gernes@state.mn.us) 507-344-5260
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.