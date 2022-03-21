Minnesota Deer Hunters Association hosts Cabin Fever event Mar 21, 2022 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Minnesota Deer Hunters Association will host their Cabin Fever event Thursday, March 24 at 5 p.m., at the Moose Club in Grand Rapids. Mark Spoden, Area Wildlife Manager for the MNDNR will talk about deer, winter severity and more starting at 5:30 p.m.Light snacks will be available while they last, provided courtesy of Four-Seasons Market of Coleraine.There will be raffles available with winners announced after Mark’s talk.Cost is free but donations will be taken at the door with half of the proceeds donated to Hometown Heroes Veterans Group.Nonmembers are welcome to attend but encouraged to join at the door. The Moose Club is located at 330 NE 10th Avenue. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Chuck and Claudia Merrell Michael E. Bunes Grand Rapids woman facing felony charges after drug bust Verla Jean Aultman Nick K. Romano 1965-2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
