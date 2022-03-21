The Minnesota Deer Hunters Association will host their Cabin Fever event Thursday, March 24 at 5 p.m., at the Moose Club in Grand Rapids. 

Mark Spoden, Area Wildlife Manager for the MNDNR will talk about deer, winter severity and more starting at 5:30 p.m.

Light snacks will be available while they last, provided courtesy of Four-Seasons Market of Coleraine.

There will be raffles available with winners announced after Mark’s talk.

Cost is free but donations will be taken at the door with half of the proceeds donated to Hometown Heroes Veterans Group.

Nonmembers are welcome to attend but encouraged to join at the door. 

The Moose Club is located at 330 NE 10th Avenue. 

