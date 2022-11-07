Minnesota Deer Hunters Association announces new Executive Director

Jared Mazurek

 Submitted Photo

The Minnesota Deer Hunters Association (MDHA) has announced Jared Mazurek as its new Executive Director. Mazurek will be responsible for the leadership and management of MDHA in accordance with the strategic plan, Corporate Bylaws and MDHA’s mission of “working for tomorrow’s wildlife and hunter’s today.”

Mazurek joins MDHA to further pursue his passion for sharing the wonders of the outdoors with folks of all ages and backgrounds. He is a Minnesota native who has spent the last decade as a leader in Environmental Education in the state of Colorado. He is excited to return to his roots and serve MDHA’s members and the Minnesota deer herd. “I am honored to be joining such an amazing group of passionate individuals and fulfilling such an important mission of conserving Minnesota habitat and traditions.”


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments