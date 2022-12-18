The Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT) is proud to announce its 2023 Scholarship Program, which will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school juniors. All students currently enrolled in 11th grade and attending a Minnesota public, private, or parochial school, or a home-study program, are eligible to apply for this program. Since its inception in 2001, the MAT Scholarship Program has had over 2,500 submissions and 97 winners.

Applicants should submit a written essay using critical thinking on the topic of promoting awareness of township government by June 1, 2023. Winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges and will be notified in September 2023. They will also be invited to attend MAT’s annual conference in December 2023 in St. Cloud.


