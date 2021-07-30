The 2021 Minnesota American Legion Riders annual legacy run will be stopping in Bovey on Friday, Aug. 6 approximately between 11:30 a.m. and noon. Everyone is invited to the baseball and softball field by the Phil Windorski Monument. Come and visit the American Legion Riders and others and children are welcome. The purpose of the Legacy Run is to collect funds that are put in a scholarship for children of veterans who have died in a war and it also helps wounded veterans. This scholarship is for four years at a college of the recipient's choice.
So far the Minnesota American Legion Riders have raised over $1,000,000.00. No other state in America has even come close to this amount. Again, everyone is welcome to attend this event in Bovey. Thank you veterans for serving our great country.
