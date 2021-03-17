In-state companies encouraged to use Minnesota-mined minerals
A resolution introduced by an Iron Range legislator in the Minnesota House of Representatives calls on Minnesota technology and medical companies to utilize Minnesota-mined minerals when manufacturing products.
“What we need starts with us mining the critical minerals in northeastern Minnesota,” Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids, said of his HC 6 resolution. “It (the resolution) encourages Minnesota businesses to innovate and work with the mining companies to field and produce their products here.”
Northeastern Minnesota minerals such as iron, copper, nickel and others, should be mined under high environmental standards and used domestically, Igo said.
“It makes no sense to outsource the excavation of these resources to rival nations that have zero environmental or labor standards when we can mine safely here at home,” Igo said. “Mining in Minnesota adds value to our Northland communities with family-wage jobs and infrastructure in addition to providing countless other benefits to our state. Let’s stand up, make our voices heard, and do the right thing by mining the minerals for the world of tomorrow in the Northland and bring our best days to reality. ”
Under the resolution, Minnesota manufacturers of technologically advanced products, and companies that purchase the products, are strongly encouraged to conduct research into the origin of the products and materials in their supply chains and endeavor to support products made using Minnesota-mined minerals.
“People are talking about fair trade as far as coffee,” Frank Ongaro, MiningMinnesota executive director said. “Why shouldn’t we have fair trade metals? Responsibly sourced metals should not be treated different than any other product.”
The resolution also asks that the state support research into technologies like it did with development of the taconite pelletizing process. Continued research could lead to the economical utilization of marginal mineral resources, Igo said.
Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president, said she values Igo’s support for mining.
“It’s nice because he’s acknowledged the current iron ore mining operations and that there’s a bright future,” Johnson said. “I really appreciate his keeping iron ore mining in legislators’ minds.”
The resolution currently sits in the Minnesota House of Representatives Rules Committee. House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt of Crown, Minn., is a co-author.
“I’m calling the resolution ‘Mining our Future’,” Igo said. “I’m really excited about the resolution and continuing the conversation about why mining matters.”
If the resolution passes the House, it would move to the Senate for consideration. If approved by both legislative bodies, it would go to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk.
Minnesota’s mining industry shipped over $4 billion worth of minerals in 2018, according to the United States Geological survey, Igo said. It also provided $759 million in mining lease revenues to state and county governments, the School Trust Fund, and University Trust Fund, Igo said.
The resolution, Igo said, shouldn’t be controversial.
“It’s requesting that companies look at what they produce and why are so many sourcing from places like Burma or Indonesia,” Igo said. “It’s about as bipartisan as it gets.”
Igo has authored other pro-mining legislation during the legislative session.
