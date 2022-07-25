The Minnesota Department of Revenue reminds the state’s military service members to claim a refundable military tax credit before it expires. Over 2,800 service members were eligible for the 2018 Credit for Military Service in a Combat Zone (Form M99), but about 1,400 service members still have not claimed it.

The 2018 credit will expire October 15, 2022, for qualifying service members.

