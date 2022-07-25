The Minnesota Department of Revenue reminds the state’s military service members to claim a refundable military tax credit before it expires. Over 2,800 service members were eligible for the 2018 Credit for Military Service in a Combat Zone (Form M99), but about 1,400 service members still have not claimed it.
The 2018 credit will expire October 15, 2022, for qualifying service members.
Service members may qualify if they:
Were a Minnesota resident during the time of service
Served in a combat zone or qualified hazardous duty area during 2018
Received combat pay that is exempt from federal and Minnesota income tax. The IRS has online information about combat zone locations approved for tax benefits.
The credit is $120 per month or partial month served. Note: : Kuwait is considered a combat zone for this credit.
How do service members claim the credit?
They may either:
Use our free online system to file electronically
Complete and send 2018 Form M99 to file by mail
When filing, be sure to include these required documents:
Active-duty members: Attach a Leave and Earnings Statement for each month of qualifying service.
National Guard member, reservist, or retired or discharged active-duty member: Attach a Form DD-214 for each period of qualifying service.
Is the credit available for other years?
Service members may claim this credit for tax years 2019, 2020, and 2021 if they qualify. File Form M99 for the appropriate year and include the required documents.
