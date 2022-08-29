The Minnesota State Fair's eleventh Military Appreciation Day takes place Tuesday, and this year’s theme is honoring employers of military families.
"The Minnesota National Guard is a part-time job for more than 10,000 members. Our service members and their families depend on support from Minnesota employers and communities to accomplish our state and federal missions,” said Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, the Minnesota National Guard's Adjutant General. “We want to recognize them for their sacrifices when our citizen Soldiers and Airmen are called to duty.”
"At the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, we not only thank the many employers of military and Veteran families but are proud to be an employer of many Veterans ourselves,” said MDVA’s Commissioner and retired Army Colonel, Larry Herke. “These Veteran staff members are proud to continue serving other Veterans and ensure they receive all the benefits they have earned. Most recently, this includes helping veterans exposed to 'burn pits' or other toxins through the recently passed PACT Act and continuing Minnesota's tradition of recognizing the service of our Veterans by facilitating the Post-9/11 Service Bonus program."
Military Appreciation Day is presented by USAA (United Services Automobile Association) and coordinated by the Minnesota National Guard.
I am grateful for USAA’s Military Affairs Representative and Army Veteran, Mike Evans, as we worked together to make this day special for employers of military families and all who have served in uniform to protect our state and nation,” said Army 1st Sgt. Beth Dedic, Military Appreciation Day’s project officer.
Military Appreciation Day’s official ceremony commences at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Minnesota State Fair’s Leinie Lodge Bandshell. The program will include remarks by senior leaders of Minnesota's military and the MDVA Commissioner. Minnesota’s leaders will recognize Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve as they celebrate 50 years of service. The program concludes at 10:25 a.m. with a flyover from the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade’s Blackhawk helicopter. The 34th Red Bull Infantry Division’s Concert Band performance follows at 10:30 a.m.
Starting at 12:10 p.m. throughout the afternoon on Dan Patch Stage, ESGR will recognize 23 employers of military members or their spouses. These employers are being recognized for going above and beyond in their support of military families.
Since 2010, the Minnesota National Guard, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network, and the Minneapolis VA Health Care System have partnered with Mr. Tom Lyons and iHeartMedia Minneapolis to create the weekly, state-wide syndicated radio program and podcast Minnesota Military Radio. Minnesota Military Radio will host their show near the iHeartMedia Booth, where MDVA’s Commissioner is a guest host on the show at noon, and the Guard’s adjutant general is a guest host at 1:30 p.m.
More than 45 educational and military-connected booths will be located at Dan Patch Park, along with entertainment on the Dan Patch Park stage from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Programming includes a 10:30 a.m. performance by Army Veteran Kevin Gerdes as Prairie Voice (light rock and country). Performances throughout the afternoon by various 34th Red Bull Infantry Division’s Band ensembles with the fan-favorite the Red Devils (rock band) performing at 4:30 p.m.
The State Fair offers discounted tickets ($12 rate) for military members, Veterans, and their families on August 30th with documentation at the gate. For more information on the Military Appreciation Day at the State Fair, go to http://www.mnstatefair.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.