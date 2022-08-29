The Minnesota State Fair's eleventh Military Appreciation Day takes place Tuesday, and this year’s theme is honoring employers of military families.

"The Minnesota National Guard is a part-time job for more than 10,000 members. Our service members and their families depend on support from Minnesota employers and communities to accomplish our state and federal missions,” said Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, the Minnesota National Guard's Adjutant General. “We want to recognize them for their sacrifices when our citizen Soldiers and Airmen are called to duty.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments