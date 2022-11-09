The 2020 Mid-Term elections included MN State Senate and House races as well as several key local positions and two referendums (Itasca County & City of Grand Rapids sales and use tax). The following unofficial results will be updated as Itasca County polls report to the Minnesota Secretary of State.
REFERENDUMS - With 100% of precincts reporting.
Itasca County Jail Sales and Use Tax, yes 12,474 votes (60.37%); no 8,189 votes (39.63%)
City of Grand Rapids IRA Civic Center Sales and Use Tax, yes 2,457 votes (58.46%); no 1,746 votes (41.54%)
U.S. Congress (MN,D8) - With 100% of precincts reporting.
Jen Schultz, Duluth (D), 140,433 votes (42.71%); Pete Stauber, Duluth (D), 188,070 votes (57.19%)
MN House 7A - With 100% of precincts reporting.
Julie Sandstede, Hibbing (D), 8,763 votes (46.19%); Spencer Igo, Grand Rapids (R), 10,197 votes (53.74%)
MN House 6A - With 100% of precincts reporting.
Ben Davis, Crosslake (R), 13,657 votes (62.30%); Rick Blake, Grand Rapids (D), 8,258 votes (37.67%)
Justin Eichorn, Grand Rapids (R), 13,942 votes (63.47%); Steve Samuelson, Brainerd (D), 8,008 votes (336.46%)
MN Senate 7 - With 100% of precincts reporting.
Ben DeNucci, Nashwauk (D), 8,396 votes (44.09%); Rob Farnsworth, Hibbing (R), 10,455 votes (54.90%)
Commissioner (D1) - With 100% of precincts reporting.
Cory Smith, Squaw Lake, 2,003 (50.28%); Lonny Witkofsky, Deer River, 1,972 (49.50%)
John A. Johnson, Coleraine, 1,525 (52.3%); Robert Preble, Bovey, 1,373 (47.30%)
Casey Venema, Bovey, 2,346 (57.22%); Don Warwas, Nashwauk, 1,748 (42.63%)
John Dimich, Grand Rapids, 7,614 (38.38%); Matti Adam, Grand Rapids, 12,185 (61.42%)
Jeff Carlson, Grand Rapids, 7,246 (36.05%); Joe Dasovich, Nashwauk, 12,795 (63.66%)
County Auditor/Treasurer -
Austin Rohling, Grand Rapids, 9,406 (50.24%); Deb Davis, Grand Rapids, 9,286 (49.60%)
Soil & Water Conservation District 1 -
Timothy Frits, Deer River, 3,435 (20.77%; Chris Reed, Deer River, 6,666 (40.31%); Sally Sedgwick, Max, 6,389 (38.64%)
Soil & Water Conservation District 4 -
Dennis Barsness, Bovey, 4,532 (26.79%; Kara Fletcher, Grand Rapids, 3,889 (22.99%); Michael Oja, Pengilly, 4,937 (29.19%); Donald Simons, Grand Rapids, 3,513 (20.77%)
Soil & Water Conservation District 5 -
Calvin Saari, Nashwauk, 15,292 votes (99.49%)
CITY OF GRAND RAPIDS - With 100% of precincts reporting.
Dale Christy, 3,095 votes (76.80%); Brian Oftelie, 912 votes (22.63%)
Molly MacGregor, 1,915votes (31.28%); Tom Sutherland, 2,469 votes (40.32%); Susan Zeige, 1,705 votes (27.85%)
Tim Carlson, 374 votes (26.26%); Andy MacDonell, 1,046 votes (73.46%)
Andrew Haarklau, 584 votes; Richard Kortekaas, 483 votes; Kevin Tinquist, 967 votes
Council (special election) -
Terry Bartz, 625 votes; Jed Gruhlke, 286 votes; Kevin Ott, 848 votes
ISD 318 SCHOOL BOARD - With 100% of precincts reporting.
Malissa Bahr, 5,493 votes; Matt Carlstrom, 1,912 votes; Abram Daigle, 3,247 votes; Gabriel Hager, 2,157 votes; Simon Jackson, 1,914 votes; David Marty, 4,915 votes; Matt Oven, 2,335 votes; Vienna Price, 1,593 votes; Mark Schroeder, 6,700 votes
