The Mesabi Trail saw record-breaking cyclist use this year, with trail counters recording 286,171 cyclists from January through October. This shatters the previous record of 248,219 set in 2020 by nearly 40,000. Cyclists using the trail have more than doubled from when trail counters began tracking in 2008, which recorded 123,273 cyclists.

Overall trail use is assumed to be much higher, as cyclist trail counters are strategically placed and do not account for walkers, joggers, hikers, and inline skaters who also use the trail, which stretches from the Mississippi River in Grand Rapids, MN, to the gateway of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) in Ely, MN. To date,150 miles are paved with another six or so slated to be complete by next spring. When the paving is complete in 2024, the Mesabi Trail will be the longest continuously paved trail in Minnesota.


