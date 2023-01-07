Mesabi Metallics Company LLC (Mesabi Metallics) has paid the lease of $7.25 million to Itasca County and the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development (DEED), the company announced in a press release this week. The payment falls in line with a master lease agreement executed between Mesabi Metallics and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in December 2020.

An offshoot of Essar Steel Minnesota (ESML), the company doing business as Mesabi Metallics is taking over plans to build a pellet plant and steel mill near Nashwauk that was heralded to transform the industry in the region, along with its economy.


