Mesaba Chapter #211 Order of the Eastern Star of Hibbing will meet on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hibbing Masonic Temple. Brenda Peterson, Worthy Matron  will preside over the business session.    

Plans will be made for the Worthy Grand Matron and Worthy Grand Patrons visit on July 14. All members from former Iron Range chapters and Northern Minnesota are encouraged to attend for a time of  fellowship. Join us! Please note change in date and time.

