Mesaba Chapter # 211 Order of the Eastern Star of Hibbing will meet on Wednesday,  July 14,  2021  at 2 p.m., at the Hibbing Masonic Temple. Brenda Peterson, Worthy Matron  will preside over the business session. The Worthy Grand Matron and Worthy Grand Patron will be visiting. 

All members from former Iron Range chapters and Northern Minnesota are encouraged to attend for a time of  fellowship. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments