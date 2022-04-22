Mesaba Chapter # 211 Order of the Eastern Star of Hibbing will meet on Tuesday, April 26,  2022  at 6:30 p.m. at the Hibbing Masonic Temple.   

Brenda Peterson, Worthy Matron, will preside over the business session. All members from former Iron Range chapters and Northern Minnesota are encouraged to attend for a time of fellowship.

For more information about the organization,  contact Brenda at 218-885-1688.

