Mental Health Month schedule of events

Pictured, is Jim Richter (right) of the Crystal, Minn.,VFW presenting a $3,000 check to Lynette Schmidt and Jollene Latvala of Children’s Mental Health Services for the 2022 Stomp on Stigma campaign. Mark Hager (left) is the NAMI Grand Rapids Area chapter treasurer.
• May 3, 17, 31 - NAMI Grand Rapids Area, Family Support Group, by Zoom. To attend call 218-999-7658 or email gr.mn.nami@gmail.com
• May 6 - Northland Counseling Center Open House at Kiesler Wellness Center 11 AM - 1 PM 3130 SE 2nd Avenue Grand Rapids. Lunch Served, Recovery Stories, Wellness Model, Transition to CBHCC. Community members and providers are welcome.
• May 11 and 25 - Suicide, the Impact Left Behind, Kiesler Wellness Center, 5 - 6:30 PM, Support group open to those who have lost a family member or friend to suicide.
• May 17 - Eating Disorders Virtual Education Session hosted by NAMI Grand Rapids Area, Presenter: Julie Dokken, Manager, Sanford Eating Disorders Unit, Fargo. Noon - 1:30 p.m. Free and open to community members and providers. Register: gr.mn.nami@gmail.com
• May 19, 20, 21 - “NAMI Dogs” at Super One North (west on Highway 2) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Get your hotdog (or burger, chips, and beverage) here! NAMI Grand Rapids Area and Super One North partner to raise awareness of mental illnesses. Volunteers are still needed, email gr.mn.nami@gmail.com
