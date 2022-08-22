Mental Health Day at The Minnesota State Fair

The Mental Health Day at the Minnesota State Fair will be held on Monday, Aug. 29 from 8 AM to 6 p.m. at Dan Patch Park, located next to the Grandstand. It is the fifth year that this event has been held. 

The Mental Health Day at the Minnesota State Fair is a day filled with interactive, engaging, educational, and fun activities for fair guests of all ages to explore mental health resources and information. It is an opportunity for all Minnesotans to raise awareness about mental health, which is more important now than ever as we continue to recover from the negative impacts of the global pandemic.

