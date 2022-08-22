The Mental Health Day at the Minnesota State Fair will be held on Monday, Aug. 29 from 8 AM to 6 p.m. at Dan Patch Park, located next to the Grandstand. It is the fifth year that this event has been held.
The Mental Health Day at the Minnesota State Fair is a day filled with interactive, engaging, educational, and fun activities for fair guests of all ages to explore mental health resources and information. It is an opportunity for all Minnesotans to raise awareness about mental health, which is more important now than ever as we continue to recover from the negative impacts of the global pandemic.
The Minnesota State Advisory Council on Mental Health and Subcommittee on Children’s Mental Health and NAMI Minnesota organized the event. It features over 50 organizations that provide education and information on mental health and mental illnesses and include advocacy organizations such as NAMI Minnesota, Mental Health Minnesota, Wellness in the Woods, and the Minnesota Association for Children’s Mental Health, along with several mental health providers.
The stage program starts at 8:25 a.m. with the Stonebridge Drum Group from Grand Portage Band, and the Midnite Express Singers, representing multiple Tribal Nations, will close the event. This year the Governor and the Lieutenant Governor will be present between 10:15 and 10:45 AM to read a proclamation for Mental Health Awareness Day. Other stage acts will include a presentation from North Star Therapy Animals, who will share how to incorporate your dog into your Yoga routine, music from Vail Place’s band, the Renovators, and a cabaret performance by the youth of Fidgety Fairy Tales, and music from ELSKA.
NAMI Minnesota is a non-profit organization working to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its education, support, and advocacy programs.
