Memorial Day: To remember the ‘forever young’

There was a break in the clouds Monday for the hundreds of people who attended services throughout the county in honor of Memorial Day and the men and women who have served our country in days of both peace and war.
From Old Soldiers Lane Cemetery to Grand village nursing home, Effie to Hill City, Wawina to Ball Club, Honor Guards from respective Vets clubs led parades and prayers. Graves were properly decorated with American flags and wreaths were laid at monuments, cemeteries and parks. At the Horn Bridge in Grand Rapids and the Winnie Dam, wreaths were thrown into the river in honor of comrades buried at sea.
The official county Memorial Day address was given at noon at the Itasca County Courthouse where Itasca County Veterans Services Officer Luke St. Germain explained that the federal holiday is about “gratitude and remembrance; about honoring the men and women who made it possible for us to gather here today in peace.”
Over the past 20 years we have been routinely reminded of this sacrifice with the War in Afghanistan and Iraq, said St. Germain. “We have become numb to seeing reports of our service members being killed in action. This past August many of us were moved and shaken as we saw the winding down in Afghanistan unfold with a chaotic evacuation.
“Their mission was noble; evacuate desperate civilians yearning to escape a brutal regime. The 13 U.S. service members who died during a terrorist bombing in Afghanistan last August will not be the last American heroes to make such a sacrifice.
“They came from every background, yet they shared a common goal – to serve America and make life better for others. These diverse men and women are forever in our hearts, and for those who knew them, they are forever young.
According to St. Germain, more than one million Americans have made the ultimate sacrifice over the history of our nation.
Later this month, a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall will come to the Iron Range as part of The Wall that Heals Tour. It will be on display in Chisholm, June 23-26. This wall bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. Of those names are eight men from Itasca County, including:
Robert Leroy Anders of Grand Rapids
Richard Robert Antonovich of Calumet
Norris Lee Brenden of Deer River
Ronald Monte Fraser of Grand Rapids
Lauren Dale Huerd of Bovey
Richard Arne Koski of Pengilly
Dennis Carol Smith of Deer River
Ronald Lee Zempel of Grand Rapids (still MIA since his helicopter crashed into the ocean on February 27, 1967)
“These names might sound familiar to some of you, one of them could have been a family member, or maybe they were a close family friend. If so, I’m sorry for your loss, and at the same time I’m grateful that men like them lived. They put on the uniform and said goodbye to their loved ones, and their homeland, not sure if they’d ever make it home,” added St. Germain.
“The cost of war can hit close to home, and when it does it can shake a community. Many of our veterans bring the burden of knowing this sacrifice home and the wounds never heal.
Visiting a memorial of fellow service members who didn’t make it home can bring an odd sense of healing and closure, St. Germain explained.
“It’s something that can’t be explained, only felt.”
St. Germain encouraged families to visit The Wall that Heals to teach younger generations about the sacrifice so many have made for our country.
“Bring your children or grandchildren and educate them. If you have a Vietnam veteran in your life, ask if they want to go, and if they’d like you to go with them. They’ll likely need some encouragement,” said St. Germain who closed by thanking those who made the effort to pay their respects throughout the day “to those who we’ll remember as forever young. God bless you, our service members, and our gold star families.”
