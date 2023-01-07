Pictured, from left, (back row) are Dan Andrews, Dan Mandich, Mike Plackner, Mike Delich, Joe Powell, Larry Rukavina, Dave Garner, Bill Mandich, Damien Mandich, Kamryn Mandich, Dan Mandich, Bob “Fuzzy” Staydohar, Dalton Mandich, Barb Andrews; (front row) Bob Lawson, Peter Dubey, Tim Hoshal, Casey Venema, and Kim Venema.
The Greenway Area Community Fund recently awarded the Lawrence Lake Legion and Sons of the American Legion Post 476 a $1,500 grant. This money was put towards the purchase of a new sound system that they were able to use during their annual Memorial Day program at Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine. This sound system, specifically designed for outdoor environments, is now stored right at the cemetery.
According to Tim Hoshal, member of the Lawrence Lake Legion Post 476, “Over the years, we had to either borrow or rent a sound system for this event. Because of the grant, we were able to make the purchase and use the new equipment for the first time this past May. We feel thatit really improved our event.”
Kim Venema, Greenway Area Community Fund Board member, commented, “The Lawrence Lake Legion puts on a very meaningful Memorial Day service every year, and our board really wanted to help support the purchase of the new sound system, not only for the Legion Club members but also for those who attend the service each year. We’re happy to be a part of this endeavor.”
If you’d like more information about the Greenway Area Community Fund or would like to make a donation, contact Casey Venema, Board Chair, at 218-259-2749 or mail a check (payable to GACF) to: Greenway Area Community Fund, PO Box 966, Coleraine, MN 55722.
