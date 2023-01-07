GRACF

Submitted photo

Pictured, from left, (back row) are Dan Andrews, Dan Mandich, Mike Plackner, Mike Delich, Joe Powell, Larry Rukavina, Dave Garner, Bill Mandich, Damien Mandich, Kamryn Mandich, Dan Mandich, Bob “Fuzzy” Staydohar, Dalton Mandich, Barb Andrews; (front row) Bob Lawson, Peter Dubey, Tim Hoshal, Casey Venema, and Kim Venema.

The Greenway Area Community Fund recently awarded the Lawrence Lake Legion and Sons of the American Legion Post 476 a $1,500 grant. This money was put towards the purchase of a new sound system that they were able to use during their annual Memorial Day program at Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine. This sound system, specifically designed for outdoor environments, is now stored right at the cemetery.

According to Tim Hoshal, member of the Lawrence Lake Legion Post 476, “Over the years, we had to either borrow or rent a sound system for this event. Because of the grant, we were able to make the purchase and use the new equipment for the first time this past May. We feel thatit really improved our event.”


