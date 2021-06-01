Members of the Deer River Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2720 and American Legion Post 122 along with the Auxiliary conducted their Annual Memorial Day Services on Monday, May 31. It was a warm sunny day as veterans from Essentia Health were brought out to the flagpole area.
There, 30-year Air Force Veteran and current VFW Honor Guard Commander, Dave Daigle, along with retired Navy Veteran, Art Huntington raised the flag from half mast to full mast to begin the annual services. American Legion Post 122 Auxiliary members, Dianne Sundquist, Lynnette Tibbets, and Karye Hawes, placed a vase of flowers at the base of the flagpole, as Chaplin Lee Pederson gave a prayer.
As the flag bearers stood at attention, members of the Honor Guard fired three volleys of blank ammunition each, this was followed by Air Force Veteran Mike O’Claire playing TAPS on his bugle.
With Deer River American Legion Riders Chapter one providing traffic control, this was repeated at the following locations with everyone going to the following cemeteries: Pine Ridge, Olivet, St. Joseph at Ball Club, Tibbets, Town Site, Fairbanks Family, Tuttle, George Johnson Memorial, and ending at the Lake Winnibigoshish Bridge where three breaded wreaths were thrown into Mississippi River honoring those men and women who lost their lives in defense of America either by land, sea, or air, whose remains were never recovered, as Chaplain Pederson gave a prayer.
Everyone then went to the club ending the day with friendship, warm luncheon and beverage.
