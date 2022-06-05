Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) is calling all eligible blood and platelet donors to step up and help save lives.
The need for blood is constant, but the supply isn’t. Founded by the community, for the community, donors with Memorial Blood Centers help supply nearly 40 local hospitals and more than a dozen air ambulance bases. Help hospital patients in need by scheduling an appointment online at mbc.org/donate or by calling 1.888.GIVE.BLD (888.448.3253).
Upcoming local drives include:
Monday, June 6 Boswell Energy Center (1210 NW Third Street, Cohasset); 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (315 SW 21st Street, Grand Rapids) 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21, Guardian Flight (1500 SE Seventh Avenue, Grand Rapids), 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 30, Klockow Brewing Co. (36 SE 10th Street, Grand Rapids) 1 - 7:30 p.m.
Blood donation is safe and essential, and MBC has a COVID-19 self-screening policy in addition to general eligibility guidelines. In general, you may be eligible to donate if you are:
In good health
17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on MBC.ORG)
At least 110 pounds
Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
Visit mbc.org/donate to find your nearest drive or donor center, or to make an appointment at one of the public blood drives below.
All donors will be entered for daily drawings to win tickets to a Twins game. More information can be found at mbc.org/twins.
